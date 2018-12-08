U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) by 322.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,546 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,558 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,068,906 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $284,360,000 after acquiring an additional 634,747 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 4,355.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,965,084 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $101,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876,084 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,654,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,887,000 after acquiring an additional 281,567 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,336,162 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $60,016,000 after acquiring an additional 31,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,891,901 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,603,000 after acquiring an additional 138,716 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE SLCA opened at $13.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.09. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $38.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.15). U.S. Silica had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $423.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. U.S. Silica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

In other U.S. Silica news, EVP Bradford B. Casper purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.96 per share, for a total transaction of $28,440.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,552 shares in the company, valued at $351,745.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryan Adair Shinn purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $40,590.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 126,243 shares in the company, valued at $2,329,183.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 11,614 shares of company stock valued at $206,525. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SLCA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Johnson Rice lowered U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. R. F. Lafferty reduced their price objective on U.S. Silica from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 price objective on U.S. Silica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on U.S. Silica from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Silica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.89.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery; and resin coated proppants, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

