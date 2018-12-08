UBS Group Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME) a €82.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €82.00 ($95.35) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a report released on Friday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FME. Jefferies Financial Group set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €97.90 ($113.84) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €107.00 ($124.42) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €98.00 ($113.95) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €107.00 ($124.42) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €87.36 ($101.59).

ETR:FME opened at €62.24 ($72.37) on Friday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €75.53 ($87.83) and a 1-year high of €93.82 ($109.09).

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the U.S.

