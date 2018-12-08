ULS Technology PLC (LON:ULS) declared a dividend on Monday, December 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This is an increase from ULS Technology’s previous dividend of $1.15. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of ULS stock opened at GBX 76.90 ($1.00) on Friday. ULS Technology has a 1-year low of GBX 96.49 ($1.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 155 ($2.03).

Get ULS Technology alerts:

Separately, Numis Securities cut their price objective on shares of ULS Technology from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 135 ($1.76) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “ULS Technology PLC (ULS) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 1.20 Per Share” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/08/uls-technology-plc-uls-to-issue-dividend-increase-gbx-1-20-per-share.html.

About ULS Technology

ULS Technology plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and hosting of Internet based software applications for legal and property services businesses in the United Kingdom. It provides software solutions that support online legal comparison services. The company also provides risk management and compliance consultancy services for solicitors and licensed conveyancers.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ULS Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ULS Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.