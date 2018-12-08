Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ULTA. Wells Fargo & Co set a $278.00 price target on Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. OTR Global cut Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.96.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $254.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.63. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $191.70 and a 1 year high of $322.49.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The specialty retailer reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 33.29% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.50, for a total transaction of $36,313.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,282. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis K. Eck sold 31,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total transaction of $8,941,754.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 334,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,706,334.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,407 shares of company stock valued at $19,028,318. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 13.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,980,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.5% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.8% during the third quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.3% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 18,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,279,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

