Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE) Director Sells $298,140.00 in Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) Director William Aliski sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $298,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,607,990.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

William Aliski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 8th, William Aliski sold 6,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $334,020.00.

On Monday, October 8th, William Aliski sold 19,550 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total value of $1,417,179.50.

RARE stock traded down $3.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.66. 603,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,135. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 2.36. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a 12-month low of $41.67 and a 12-month high of $90.98.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 40.10% and a negative net margin of 508.70%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 5800.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.87) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RARE. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 20.9% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,359,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,834,000 after acquiring an additional 755,127 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 75.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,461,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,563,000 after acquiring an additional 630,088 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2,221.4% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 426,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,807,000 after acquiring an additional 408,403 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 29.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,263,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,453,000 after acquiring an additional 285,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,045,000. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RARE. BidaskClub downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $59.00 price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.17.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologics product candidate includes Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

