UniCredit (UNCFF) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “UniCredit SpA is a commercial bank. It offers banking, asset management, pension fund, brokerage, leasing, factoring, transactional advisory, money markets and currency exchange, investment project financing, mergers and acquisitions, and debt securities issue services. The company operates primarily in Austria, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Turkey and Ukraine. UniCredit SpA is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th.

OTCMKTS UNCFF traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.61. 143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,224. UniCredit has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $22.50.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, Fineco, Group Corporate Centre, and Non-Core segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

