Unilever NV (UNIA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Unilever NV (AMS:UNIA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €51.09 ($59.41).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNIA. Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th.

Unilever has a 52-week low of €42.10 ($48.95) and a 52-week high of €52.29 ($60.80).

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

