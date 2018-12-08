United Community Financial (UCFC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on UCFC. BidaskClub cut shares of United Community Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Boenning Scattergood restated a hold rating on shares of United Community Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Get United Community Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UCFC opened at $8.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. United Community Financial has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The company has a market cap of $451.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.48.

United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. United Community Financial had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $27.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Community Financial will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 25th. United Community Financial’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UCFC. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Community Financial by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 92,691 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 6,499 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems lifted its stake in shares of United Community Financial by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 16,886 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Community Financial by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of United Community Financial by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,024 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,622 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

United Community Financial Company Profile

United Community Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Home Savings Bank that provides consumer and business banking services. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.