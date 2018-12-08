United Natural Foods (UNFI) Sets New 1-Year Low on Disappointing Earnings

United Natural Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $19.54, with a volume of 31896 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.32.

The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.14). United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UNFI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $28.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, September 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Natural Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.11.

In other news, Director James P. Heffernan sold 3,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $112,690.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,129,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,578,000 after acquiring an additional 240,901 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,673,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,970,000 after purchasing an additional 28,394 shares during the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 9.7% during the third quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 4,478,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,139,000 after purchasing an additional 396,554 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,184,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,335,000 after purchasing an additional 53,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,339,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,071,000 after acquiring an additional 332,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.62.

United Natural Foods Company Profile (NASDAQ:UNFI)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

