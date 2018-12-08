United Services Automobile Association Has $13.21 Million Stake in Versum Materials Inc (VSM)

United Services Automobile Association cut its position in Versum Materials Inc (NYSE:VSM) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 366,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,072 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned about 0.34% of Versum Materials worth $13,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Versum Materials by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,716,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,862,000 after acquiring an additional 966,999 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Versum Materials by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,217,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,827,000 after acquiring an additional 123,744 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Versum Materials by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 12,914 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Versum Materials by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 934,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,644,000 after acquiring an additional 18,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Versum Materials by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSM stock opened at $31.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. Versum Materials Inc has a 12 month low of $28.96 and a 12 month high of $41.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $350.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.43 million. Versum Materials had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 185.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Versum Materials Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 9th. This is an increase from Versum Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Versum Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Versum Materials from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Versum Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Versum Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $42.00 price target on shares of Versum Materials and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

In related news, Director Seifi Ghasemi purchased 20,000 shares of Versum Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.41 per share, with a total value of $668,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 204,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,824,994.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schnabel purchased 2,500 shares of Versum Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.85 per share, for a total transaction of $84,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,870 shares in the company, valued at $638,749.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Versum Materials Profile

Versum Materials, Inc develops, manufactures, transports, and handles specialty materials for the semiconductor and display industries in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, and rest of Asia. The company operates through two segments, Materials, and Delivery Systems and Services (DS&S).

