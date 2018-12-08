United States Steel (X) Hits New 12-Month Low at $21.47

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.47 and last traded at $21.95, with a volume of 6551284 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.57.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Longbow Research cut their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. TD Securities reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.19.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 21.69%. United States Steel’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.31%.

United States Steel announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other United States Steel news, VP James E. Bruno sold 12,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,027.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Bradley acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $295,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 102,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,035,241.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in X. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 364,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flat-Rolled Products (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products.

