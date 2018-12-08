United Technologies Co. (UTX) Holdings Cut by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 523,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $73,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 866 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UTX. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on United Technologies from $167.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Bank of America set a $180.00 price target on United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. UBS Group upgraded United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $148.00 price target on United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.58.

Shares of UTX opened at $119.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $96.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.52. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $115.40 and a 52-week high of $144.15.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. This is a boost from United Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 44.21%.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

