UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) Shares Bought by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,631 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.5% of Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $18,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1,430.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 597 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Nelson sold 8,142 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,157,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 20,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.41, for a total transaction of $5,268,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,720,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,094,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,395 shares of company stock valued at $9,186,302 over the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Citigroup lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $278.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.48.

NYSE:UNH opened at $269.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $267.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.76. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $208.48 and a 52 week high of $287.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $56.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.34 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.75%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

