Universe Price Hits $0.0063 (UNI)

Universe (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 56.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. During the last week, Universe has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. Universe has a market cap of $302,188.00 and $246.00 worth of Universe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Universe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, BTC-Alpha and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 346.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000389 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000476 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Universe Profile

Universe (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Universe’s total supply is 58,943,341 coins and its circulating supply is 47,743,341 coins. Universe’s official message board is forum.unicoin.pw. Universe’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI. The official website for Universe is unicoin.pw.

Universe Coin Trading

Universe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BTC-Alpha and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Universe using one of the exchanges listed above.

