UpToken Market Cap Reaches $2.13 Million (UP)

UpToken (CURRENCY:UP) traded up 16.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. UpToken has a total market cap of $2.13 million and approximately $80,350.00 worth of UpToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UpToken has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. One UpToken token can currently be purchased for $0.0145 or 0.00000416 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Bancor Network and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008846 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003412 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029085 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.38 or 0.02816937 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00136113 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00174072 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $342.49 or 0.09806397 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000113 BTC.

About UpToken

UpToken’s launch date was September 22nd, 2017. UpToken’s total supply is 184,638,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,538,250 tokens. The Reddit community for UpToken is /r/UpToken. UpToken’s official Twitter account is @UpToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UpToken is uptoken.org.

Buying and Selling UpToken

UpToken can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UpToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UpToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UpToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

