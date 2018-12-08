UralsCoin (URALS) Trading Down 1.4% This Week

UralsCoin (CURRENCY:URALS) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One UralsCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub and Crex24. UralsCoin has a market capitalization of $12,347.00 and $23.00 worth of UralsCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UralsCoin has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UralsCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,390.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.33 or 0.02565224 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.52 or 0.02982070 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00703477 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.43 or 0.01305245 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00108420 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.64 or 0.01634420 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00344662 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00024441 BTC.

About UralsCoin

UralsCoin (CRYPTO:URALS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. UralsCoin’s total supply is 9,928,345 coins. The official website for UralsCoin is www.uralscoin.info. UralsCoin’s official Twitter account is @Uralscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UralsCoin

UralsCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UralsCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UralsCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UralsCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UralsCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UralsCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.