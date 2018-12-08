USA Technologies (USAT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub lowered shares of USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

USAT has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USA Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of USA Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.92.

NASDAQ USAT opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $283.80 million, a P/E ratio of 67.57 and a beta of 0.93. USA Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in USA Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in USA Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in USA Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in USA Technologies by 1,265.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 23,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in USA Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $375,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USA Technologies Company Profile

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

