Utah Retirement Systems Grows Position in PRA Health Sciences Inc (PRAH)

Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 11.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,074,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $669,328,000 after acquiring an additional 647,401 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 12.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,465,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $271,645,000 after acquiring an additional 268,243 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 1.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,317,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,365,000 after acquiring an additional 21,818 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 3.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,074,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $118,388,000 after acquiring an additional 39,839 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank purchased a new stake in PRA Health Sciences in the third quarter worth about $104,802,000. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PRAH shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PRA Health Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Shares of PRA Health Sciences stock opened at $103.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a one year low of $79.20 and a one year high of $121.98.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $717.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.63 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Utah Retirement Systems Grows Position in PRA Health Sciences Inc (PRAH)” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/08/utah-retirement-systems-grows-position-in-pra-health-sciences-inc-prah.html.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH).

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.