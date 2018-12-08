Utah Retirement Systems Sells 1,300 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 6.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPR. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Global Financial Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 257.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John A. Pilla sold 9,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $810,024.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,962.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $41,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,493 shares in the company, valued at $123,769.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPR. Bank of America raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $105.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.27.

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $75.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.97 and a twelve month high of $105.20.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.97%.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and offers related spares and maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

