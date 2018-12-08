Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,249 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.14% of Vail Resorts worth $15,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTN. AXA boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 76.1% in the third quarter. AXA now owns 26,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,239,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $973,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 5.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 7.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 356,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,965,000 after acquiring an additional 25,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $3,531,000. Institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Vail Resorts news, EVP Kirsten A. Lynch sold 9,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.06, for a total value of $2,388,058.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,112,661.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.59, for a total value of $101,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTN opened at $223.25 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.68 and a 1-year high of $302.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69 and a beta of 0.53.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 7th. The company reported ($2.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.44) by ($0.22). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.00) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTN. Berenberg Bank upgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Macquarie upgraded Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.11.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

