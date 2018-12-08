Valeritas (VLRX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.34

Shares of Valeritas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VLRX) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 12909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Valeritas in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer set a $2.00 price objective on Valeritas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.66, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.93 million during the quarter. Valeritas had a negative return on equity of 1,768.69% and a negative net margin of 193.79%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valeritas Holdings Inc will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Valeritas news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 250,000 shares of Valeritas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.39 per share, with a total value of $97,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 655,000 shares of company stock valued at $250,900. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Valeritas stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Valeritas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VLRX) by 730.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,940 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.66% of Valeritas worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

About Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX)

Valeritas Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of technologies to treat patients with Type 2 diabetes in the United States and China. It offers V-Go, a wearable insulin delivery device for basal-bolus therapy. The company also develops h-Patch, a controlled delivery technology platform; Mini-Ject technology for needle-free injection systems; and Micro-Trans technology for microneedle design, fabrication, and drug delivery.

