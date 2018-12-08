ValuEngine Lowers Dollar General (DG) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.26.

Dollar General stock opened at $102.70 on Wednesday. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $85.54 and a 52-week high of $118.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.26. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 7th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DG. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Dollar General by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $823,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Dollar General by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 160,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.23% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

