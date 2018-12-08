ValuEngine Upgrades Sogou (SOGO) to Buy

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sogou from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Sogou from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Sogou from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.73.

SOGO stock opened at $5.96 on Thursday. Sogou has a 12-month low of $5.38 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Sogou had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $276.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.19 million. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sogou will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sogou by 2.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,823,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,129,000 after buying an additional 136,003 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sogou by 13.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,145,000 after buying an additional 172,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sogou by 1,047.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,435,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,665,000 after buying an additional 1,310,248 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sogou by 18.6% in the third quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 1,312,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,755,000 after buying an additional 205,479 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sogou by 949.1% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,201,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,736,000 after buying an additional 1,087,198 shares during the period. 7.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sogou Company Profile

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for mobile and PC MAUs. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

