Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) PT Raised to $40.00

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ FY2019 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.38.

NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $27.60 on Tuesday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $33.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.58, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.18. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $49.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Vanda Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 164.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 7,102 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 92.9% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 11,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1,255.3% in the third quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 11,197 shares during the period. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

