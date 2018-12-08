Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 1.34% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $12,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYMI. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 464.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 535,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,328,000 after purchasing an additional 440,750 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,328,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,676,000 after purchasing an additional 244,084 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,953,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 332,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,897,000 after purchasing an additional 33,643 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 605,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,675,000 after purchasing an additional 31,293 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI opened at $57.65 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $57.12 and a 1-year high of $72.32.

