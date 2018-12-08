Vectura Group (VEC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Vectura Group (LON:VEC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

VEC has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on shares of Vectura Group in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Vectura Group from GBX 92 ($1.20) to GBX 88 ($1.15) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on shares of Vectura Group in a report on Monday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 124.88 ($1.63).

Get Vectura Group alerts:

Vectura Group stock opened at GBX 70 ($0.91) on Thursday. Vectura Group has a 12 month low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 166.97 ($2.18).

Vectura Group Company Profile

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta and Anoro Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Vectura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.