Veeva Systems (VEEV) Research Coverage Started at Leerink Swann

Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Veeva Systems’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veeva Systems from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. DA Davidson set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.94.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $88.56 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $52.17 and a fifty-two week high of $109.05. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.26, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.65.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $224.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $53,019.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,480,207.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Matthew J. Wallach sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $1,088,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,672 shares of company stock worth $7,896,968. Insiders own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yale University bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,064,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,129,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,118,000 after purchasing an additional 565,589 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 14.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 25.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 899,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,108,000 after purchasing an additional 184,283 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

