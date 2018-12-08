VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZ) Short Interest Update

VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (NYSEARCA:UGAZ) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,228 shares, a drop of 38.6% from the October 31st total of 2,458,585 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,791,696 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN by 573.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the period. HRT Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. HRT Financial LLC now owns 44,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 26,064 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 258,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,207,000 after buying an additional 127,666 shares during the period.

VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN stock opened at $154.29 on Friday. VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN has a 12 month low of $49.72 and a 12 month high of $260.23.

