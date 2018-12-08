VEON Ltd (VEON) Shares Bought by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 618,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,197 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in VEON were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEON. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of VEON by 85.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 63,137 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 29,164 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of VEON by 45.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,632 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 24,555 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VEON during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VEON during the third quarter worth approximately $1,916,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of VEON during the third quarter worth approximately $3,302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Get VEON alerts:

NASDAQ VEON opened at $2.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. VEON Ltd has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $4.11.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. VEON had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 34.57%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VEON Ltd will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

VEON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine upgraded VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. BidaskClub cut VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut VEON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/08/veon-ltd-veon-shares-bought-by-river-mercantile-asset-management-llp.html.

VEON Profile

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of traditional and broadband mobile and fixed line technologies. The company provides mobile telecommunications services under contract and prepaid plans for corporate and consumer segments; value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile Internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; and mobile bundles.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON).

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.