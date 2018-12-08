Verint Systems (VRNT) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of approx $3.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.23-1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion.Verint Systems also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.15-3.15 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Friday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Verint Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Verint Systems from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.92.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $45.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09. Verint Systems has a 12-month low of $37.10 and a 12-month high of $52.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $307.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.38 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 12.61%. Verint Systems’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $243,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 2,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $117,466.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,524 shares in the company, valued at $751,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,501 shares of company stock worth $5,239,269. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions and value-added services worldwide. Its Customer Engagement Solutions segment provides automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, digital feedback, email engagement, employee desktop, enterprise feedback, financial compliance, full-time recording, gamification, identity analytics, internal communities, knowledge management, mobile workforce, performance management, robotic process automation, social analytics, speech and text analytics, virtual assistant, voice self-service, voice self-service fraud detection, Web/mobile self-service, work manager, and workforce management solutions.

