Verona Pharma (VRP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $100.00

Shares of Verona Pharma Plc (LON:VRP) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 100 ($1.31) and last traded at GBX 102.50 ($1.34), with a volume of 36900 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.37).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Tuesday, November 6th.

About Verona Pharma (LON:VRP)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and IIa clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and cystic fibrosis.

