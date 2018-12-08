Viacom (VIAB) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Viacom from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viacom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 12th. B. Riley upgraded Viacom from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Viacom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Viacom in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.15.

Get Viacom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VIAB traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,990,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,194,385. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42. Viacom has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $35.55.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 16th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Viacom had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Viacom will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. Viacom’s payout ratio is presently 19.42%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viacom by 3.6% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,966,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,318,000 after purchasing an additional 68,528 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Viacom by 1,627.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 333,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,265,000 after purchasing an additional 314,365 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Viacom by 50.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 30,094 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in Viacom by 4.9% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 146,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Viacom by 2.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 437,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,774,000 after acquiring an additional 11,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Viacom Company Profile

Viacom, Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. The company creates television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, games, consumer products, podcasts, live events, and social media experiences. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Viacom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viacom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.