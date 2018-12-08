Virtu Financial LLC Invests $611,000 in Altair Engineering Inc (ALTR) Stock

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering in the second quarter worth $127,000. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering in the third quarter worth $227,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering in the second quarter worth $258,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering in the second quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering in the second quarter worth $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALTR shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Altair Engineering from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Altair Engineering from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Altair Engineering from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Altair Engineering currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.43.

Shares of Altair Engineering stock opened at $29.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 133.00. Altair Engineering Inc has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $43.99.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $93.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.48 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 12.83%. As a group, analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-class engineering software worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems, as well as provides data analytics and true-to-life visualization and rendering.

