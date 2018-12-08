Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in BG Staffing Inc (BGSF)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BG Staffing Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.21% of BG Staffing at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of BG Staffing by 83.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in BG Staffing by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in BG Staffing by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in BG Staffing during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in BG Staffing by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 5,947 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BG Staffing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Taglich Brothers reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of BG Staffing in a report on Tuesday, November 6th.

Shares of BG Staffing stock opened at $25.11 on Friday. BG Staffing Inc has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $29.59.

BG Staffing (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $77.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.39 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd.

In other BG Staffing news, CFO Dan Hollenbach sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $52,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Baum, Jr. sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $392,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,475.

About BG Staffing

BG Staffing, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Multifamily, Professional, and Commercial. The Multifamily segment offers temporary front office and maintenance personnel to the various apartment communities. The Professional segment provides skilled temporary IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management, and other IT staffing skills, as well as finance, accounting, and related support personnel.

