Visa Inc (V) Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 422,230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,040 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.0% of Huntington National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $63,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 69,043 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after acquiring an additional 8,628 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,063,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,355,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $203,401,000 after acquiring an additional 33,513 shares during the period. Sitrin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 50,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 90,661 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $166.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Visa from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Visa from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.09.

Visa stock opened at $137.11 on Friday. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $111.02 and a 12-month high of $151.56. The firm has a market cap of $279.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. Visa had a net margin of 49.98% and a return on equity of 38.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.69%.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total transaction of $484,774.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 241,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,200,677.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $2,009,864.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,395 shares of company stock valued at $16,697,489. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

