Vonovia (VNA) PT Set at €51.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) received a €51.00 ($59.30) price target from analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 21.20% from the company’s current price.

VNA has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Nord/LB set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Warburg Research set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Cfra set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €47.72 ($55.49).

Shares of Vonovia stock opened at €42.08 ($48.93) on Thursday. Vonovia has a 1 year low of €32.29 ($37.55) and a 1 year high of €42.68 ($49.63).

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated real estate company in Germany. The company operates through three segments: Rental, Value-Add Business, and Sales. It offers apartments; provides property-related services; and sells single units, and buildings or plots of land. As of December 31, 2017, it had a real estate portfolio comprising 344,586 residential units; 89,588 garages and parking spaces; and 3,888 commercial units, as well as managed 62,631 residential units for other owners.

