vTorrent Price Up 78% Over Last 7 Days (VTR)

vTorrent (CURRENCY:VTR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 8th. During the last week, vTorrent has traded 78% higher against the U.S. dollar. vTorrent has a market cap of $1.18 million and $0.00 worth of vTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One vTorrent coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sequence (SEQ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Novacoin (NVC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00014876 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,305.30 or 4.78595997 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000113 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00092872 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00004692 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About vTorrent

vTorrent (VTR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2014. vTorrent’s total supply is 11,604,722 coins. vTorrent’s official Twitter account is @vTorrentCrypto. The Reddit community for vTorrent is /r/vTorrentCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. vTorrent’s official website is vtorrent.info.

Buying and Selling vTorrent

vTorrent can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as vTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade vTorrent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase vTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

