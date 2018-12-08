W. Christopher Durborow Buys 2,550 Shares of Griffon Co. (GFF) Stock

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) CAO W. Christopher Durborow purchased 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.94 per share, for a total transaction of $30,447.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,737.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE GFF opened at $11.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.57 million, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.32. Griffon Co. has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $23.55.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $545.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.58 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be paid a $0.0725 dividend. This is a boost from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 28th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.16%.

A number of research firms have commented on GFF. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Griffon in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Griffon in a research note on Friday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Griffon in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Griffon in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon in the second quarter valued at $139,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon in the second quarter valued at $150,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon in the second quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Griffon by 444.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 9,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, engages in home and building, telephonics, and plastic products businesses worldwide. Its Home & Building Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; and residential and commercial garage doors to professional dealers and home center retail chains.

