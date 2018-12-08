W3Coin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (W3C)

W3Coin (CURRENCY:W3C) traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One W3Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and Livecoin. W3Coin has a market cap of $415,915.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of W3Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, W3Coin has traded down 40.4% against the U.S. dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00030199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.21 or 0.02923783 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00134676 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00172813 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $331.20 or 0.09860170 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00030421 BTC.

W3Coin launched on July 11th, 2017. W3Coin’s total supply is 99,998,988,889 coins and its circulating supply is 52,816,582,918 coins. The official website for W3Coin is w3coin.net. W3Coin’s official Twitter account is @W3coinsofficial.

W3Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as W3Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade W3Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy W3Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

