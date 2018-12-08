Wajax Corp (WJX) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Wajax Corp (TSE:WJX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th.

WJX opened at C$17.22 on Friday. Wajax has a 12 month low of C$16.72 and a 12 month high of C$28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Wajax (TSE:WJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$367.42 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Wajax will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WJX. Raymond James raised their price objective on Wajax from C$28.50 to C$29.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Wajax from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Wajax from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$29.00 price objective on shares of Wajax in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.00.

Wajax Company Profile

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to transportation, forestry, industrial and commercial, construction, oil sands, mining, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company provides construction, material-handling, crane and utility, forestry, and mining and oil sands equipment.

