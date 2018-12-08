WashTec (WSU) Given a €72.00 Price Target at HSBC

HSBC set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on WashTec (ETR:WSU) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

WSU has been the topic of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €71.00 ($82.56) price objective on shares of WashTec and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €86.50 ($100.58) price objective on shares of WashTec and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 26th.

Get WashTec alerts:

WSU stock opened at €57.00 ($66.28) on Wednesday. WashTec has a 12 month low of €53.33 ($62.01) and a 12 month high of €83.60 ($97.21).

WashTec Company Profile

WashTec AG, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle washing solutions in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces, markets, and services a range of wash systems with conventional brushes, rollovers, wash tunnel conveyor systems, cloth washers, and high-pressure water jets for cars, trucks, buses, and other commercial vehicles.

Featured Article: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for WashTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WashTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.