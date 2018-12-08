Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Has $11.83 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (T)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,957 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $11,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,547,000. CQS Cayman LP purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $819,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 89,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,463,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,094,000 after purchasing an additional 111,697 shares during the period. 63.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T stock opened at $30.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $187.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.44. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $39.33.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $45.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.73 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America set a $37.00 price objective on AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Tigress Financial upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Barclays set a $33.00 price objective on AT&T and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.42.

In other news, Director Michael B. Mccallister purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.14 per share, for a total transaction of $116,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,499.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

