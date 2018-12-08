WEALTHFRONT Corp Acquires Shares of 10,246 Pinnacle West Capital Co. (PNW)

WEALTHFRONT Corp acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 223.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Donald E. Brandt sold 15,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $1,406,454.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 77,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,848,892.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Denise R. Danner sold 3,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $294,749.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,624.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Barclays set a $90.00 price objective on Pinnacle West Capital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital to $90.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $90.78 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $73.41 and a 52-week high of $91.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.05. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st were paid a $0.7375 dividend. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.82%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar resources. The company serves approximately 1.2 million homes and businesses.

