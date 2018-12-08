WEALTHFRONT Corp Decreases Stake in Regency Centers Corp (REG)

WEALTHFRONT Corp decreased its position in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. WEALTHFRONT Corp’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REG. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE REG opened at $65.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. Regency Centers Corp has a 12-month low of $54.87 and a 12-month high of $70.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $278.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.51 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 13th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 60.16%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on REG shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Regency Centers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Sunday, October 14th. Citigroup raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, September 14th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Regency Centers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.30.

In other Regency Centers news, insider Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 2,095 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total transaction of $137,871.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,279.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

