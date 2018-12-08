WEALTHFRONT Corp Invests $687,000 in Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) Stock

WEALTHFRONT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVZ. Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in Invesco by 3,034.1% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 4,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco by 80.6% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco by 134.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in Invesco by 66.7% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 7,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Invesco in the third quarter worth about $173,000. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IVZ opened at $18.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $18.39 and a twelve month high of $38.43. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.50.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Invesco had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $966.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.91.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

