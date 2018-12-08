WEALTHFRONT Corp Trims Position in Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

WEALTHFRONT Corp lessened its holdings in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,183 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,095 shares during the period. WEALTHFRONT Corp’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jafra Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the second quarter worth $3,297,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 11.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,782,553 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $517,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,389 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Devon Energy by 8.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,738,426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,421,000 after purchasing an additional 142,600 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 18.9% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 14,142 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 3.3% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 489,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,532,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

NYSE DVN opened at $27.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.26. Devon Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $25.87 and a 12 month high of $46.54.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Devon Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/08/wealthfront-corp-trims-position-in-devon-energy-corp-dvn.html.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.