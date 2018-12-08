Wealthsource Partners LLC Purchases New Position in AFLAC Incorporated (AFL)

Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the 3rd quarter worth about $512,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in AFLAC by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 372,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,043,000 after buying an additional 48,300 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in AFLAC by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,698,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,106,000 after buying an additional 46,400 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AFLAC by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,268,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in AFLAC by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 103,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,869,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AFLAC alerts:

In related news, Director Douglas Wayne Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $93,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,040.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $69,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $824,590.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $43.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.96. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1-year low of $41.41 and a 1-year high of $48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 21.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. AFLAC’s payout ratio is 30.59%.

AFL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AFLAC from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AFLAC in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AFLAC from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/08/wealthsource-partners-llc-purchases-new-position-in-aflac-incorporated-afl.html.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.