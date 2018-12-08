Wealthsource Partners LLC Purchases New Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (IYR)

Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 79,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,329,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 19,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 48,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IYR opened at $81.75 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $71.26 and a one year high of $83.62.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/08/wealthsource-partners-llc-purchases-new-position-in-ishares-us-real-estate-etf-iyr.html.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.