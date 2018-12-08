Wealthsource Partners LLC Takes Position in Eaton Co. PLC (ETN)

Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in Eaton by 2,675.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 145.3% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $71.25 on Friday. Eaton Co. PLC has a twelve month low of $67.70 and a twelve month high of $89.85. The company has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.43. Eaton had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.77%.

In other Eaton news, insider Ken D. Semelsberger sold 11,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total value of $995,555.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,828,901.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. UBS Group set a $97.00 price target on Eaton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Eaton from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Eaton in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Eaton in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.67.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

