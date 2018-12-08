Wedbush Securities Inc. Reduces Stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,463 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FUN. ValuEngine upgraded Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cedar Fair from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

FUN opened at $51.47 on Friday. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $70.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.29.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $663.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.45 million. Cedar Fair had a return on equity of 1,656.35% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.925 per share. This is a positive change from Cedar Fair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 3rd. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.36%.

In other news, Director Thomas Klein purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.98 per share, with a total value of $1,019,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 56,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,855,491.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Affeldt purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.44 per share, with a total value of $102,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,568. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

